Rihanna is Super Bowl ready!

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will hold the pre-game Super Bowl tailgate at Atlantic Station.

Rihanna posted a video in which she is all set, ready and excited for the pre-game in Fenty Beauty.

Fans are excited to attend Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII on February 12. On January 29, the “Team Fenty Tailgate” begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

“ATL we pullin up!!!💥 Come thru to the #TeamFenty Tailgate powered by @CashApp as we get hype for Muva’s big show (oh! and the Big Game 😉) !”

It had been six years since Rihanna had released any new music when ‘Lift Me Up’ for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ came out in 2022. She last appeared on stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and her most recent work is the studio album “Anti” from 2016.

She obviously shocked fans when she unexpectedly announced that she would sing at the Super Bowl, and her Instagram post alone received over seven million likes.