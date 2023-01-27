Mia Goth thinks the Academy should give horror films a chance.

The actress, who starred in the 2022 film “Pearl”, which didn’t receive any noms at the 2023 Oscars, has been promoting her latest scary flick, “Infinity Pool”, alongside Alexander Skarsgård.

Goth told showbiz journalist Jake Hamilton, “I think that it’s very political,” when asked her thoughts on why the Oscars tend to snub the horror genre.

Goth went on, “It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations.”

“Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that.”

She insisted, “A change is necessary. A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really.”

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” also failed to receive any noms at this year’s Oscars, after he previously won Best Original Screenplay for his 2017 horror movie, “Get Out”. Ti West’s “X”, that stars Goth, Jenna Ortega and Brittany Snow, was missing, as well.

1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” is the only horror movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars over the years.