Tom Brady and David Beckham have joined forces — to give their daughters a special daddy-daughter pizza date.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the British soccer icon took to social media to share photos of themselves enjoying “daddy-daughter dates” at Miami Slice, a Miami pizza place.

Both athletes posted identical photos of themselves post with their daughters, Vivan Brady and Harper Beckham.

Brady and Beckham also shared several other posts on their respective Instagram Stories, with Brady featuring a photo of himself posing with the restaurant’s staff.

Meanwhile, Beckham offered several posts praising the pizza, its ingredients and crust, describing his meal as “possibly the best slice of pizza and ingredients ever.”