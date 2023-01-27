Nikki Bella knows not to throw away a good thing.

The WWE star surprised her family, friends, and a good chunk of the public when she revealed that one of the gowns she wore while marrying “Dancing With The Stars” alum Artem Chigvintsev was a dress originally bought when she was engaged to John Cena.

Bella, 39, explained to Us Weekly how much she adored the dress when she first bought it during her previous engagement with Cena.

“I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it,” said Bella. “It was all something that I dreamed of.”

The revelation came about a day before her E! wedding special “Nikki Bella Says I Do“, premiered on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Despite what her critics may think, Bella didn’t see the use in purchasing a brand new dress when her original dress felt so “empowering,” even after she and Cena split.

“I went back and forth with that decision,” explained the Incomparable author of the decision to re-wear the dress when she wed Chigvintsev in Paris in August 2022. “For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me.”