Sarah Michelle Gellar noticed something that happens every time “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is brought up.

Although unintentional, the actress poked fun at how each time a fan brings up the popular show, it points out her age.

“People love to remind me that it [has been] 20 years,” the 45-year-old star said during Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show”. “I love that people still reference it — but I don’t need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!”

Gellar and “Buffy” date back to the ’90s when she took on the role of the teenage vampire slayer Buffy Summers from 1997 to 2003.

To date, the actress has gone on to portray other fearless, world-saving characters in the spooky supernatural world, like Daphne Blake in 2002’s “Scooby-Doo” and its 2004 sequel “Scooby-Doo Monsters Unleashed”. Coincidently, the teenage characters on “Buffy” would call themselves the “‘Scooby’ Gang”.

Now, Gellar stars in the new supernatural series “Wolf Pack” although she admits she almost abandoned the script.

“I had no intention of reading it, but then we got deeper in the conversation around mental health, which is very timely,” she told Norton. “The werewolves are a metaphor for teenage anxiety.”

Fans can now stream “Wolf Pack” on Paramount+.