Dylan Mulvaney is putting her best face forward.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the transgender TikTok star, actor and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a big reveal.

In a video she posted for her 1.1 million followers, Mulvaney shows off the results of her recent “facial feminization” surgery.

Mulvaney followed that up with a “Part 2” post, featuring acting head shots featuring her newly enhanced visage.

Back in December, Mulvaney began sharing details about the surgery, including video of a consult with her surgeon and another from her hospital bed prior to the procedure.

She shared an update on New Year’s Day, featuring a photo of her bandaged face and a message for fans.

“A friendly reminder as we start the new year: not al trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones,” Mulvaney wrote. “They are still trans. But when we do, it’s a necessity and a win. Please show up for all trans people the way you’ve showed up for me.”