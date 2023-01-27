Dylan Mulvaney is putting her best face forward.
On Friday, Jan. 27, the transgender TikTok star, actor and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a big reveal.
In a video she posted for her 1.1 million followers, Mulvaney shows off the results of her recent “facial feminization” surgery.
Mulvaney followed that up with a “Part 2” post, featuring acting head shots featuring her newly enhanced visage.
Back in December, Mulvaney began sharing details about the surgery, including video of a consult with her surgeon and another from her hospital bed prior to the procedure.
She shared an update on New Year’s Day, featuring a photo of her bandaged face and a message for fans.
“A friendly reminder as we start the new year: not al trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones,” Mulvaney wrote. “They are still trans. But when we do, it’s a necessity and a win. Please show up for all trans people the way you’ve showed up for me.”