Fashion is where it’s at for Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter.

After making a splash this month at Paris Fashion Week, Apple Martin spoke with Vogue about her attraction to everything style, and what she likes in couture.

“The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” she said. “It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show.”

Asked what styles from the Chanel show really caught her eye, Martin said, “My favourite looks from the show were the dropped-waist short tweed looks, and the white floor-length dresses,” adding, “I really enjoy keeping up with fashion.”

Of course, at the show, the 18-year-old modelled her own Chanel look, with a black-and-white tweed dress, matching jacket, a quilted bag and chunky loafers, all accented with beautiful gold jewelry.

“I wanted my look to encapsulate Chanel’s timelessness, while adding edge with a strong eye look,” Martin explained. “My favourite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It’s something that felt very true to my own style.”

Despite showing off her taste for fashion, and turning heads with a blonde centre part that drew comparisons to her famous mom, Martin said that she mostly likes to keep her look simple.

“I can’t say that I am super trendy,” she said. “I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis. The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”