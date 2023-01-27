Nicole Kidman has found her next TV project.

According to Variety, HBO is developing an adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s novel The Perfect Nanny as a limited series, with the “Big Little Lies” actress set to star.

Kidman will act opposite “PEN15” actress Maya Erskine, who is also creating and writing the new series.

The book is inspired by a real-life case from 2012, in which couple Lucia and Leo Krim were murdered by their nanny.

In the series, a nanny comes to work for a couple with two small children, and at first she seems to be the perfect hire, but soon enough her personality begins to change and become more terrifying.

Erskine co-created the comedy “PEN15” with her co-star Anna Konkle, and she is currently filming the Prime Video series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” opposite Donald Glover.

Additional casting for “The Perfect Nanny” has yet to be announced, with a release date to come.