Simu Liu is setting screens ablaze with his killer abs picture.
Liu was present at the Tiffany & Co. event held in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday evening. He posted a couple of pictures from the event looking all hot and happening flaunting his abs. He posted the second picture with model Hailey Bieber.
The internet can’t keep calm after watching the “Marvel” actor’s stunning pictures, which he captioned: icy conditions in 🇨🇦#tiffanyandco #tiffanylock” Liu can be seen in a grey suit paired with Tiffany & Co. accessories.
6 pack of pandesal right there I’m hungry,” wrote musician AJ Rafael while Olivia commented: #tiffanysixpack
“And just like that, all the ice melted!” one person added, alongside a flame emoji. “Suave!”