It’s no secret that Jennifer Coolidge is in the midst of a major career surge thanks to her critically acclaimed work on “The White Lotus”, and her former co-star Hilary Duff is thrilled to see it.

Coolidge played the greedy stepmother of Duff’s character in the 2004 film “A Cinderella Story”, and she gushed about her former co-star’s spate of success during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’ve just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge. It’s been really cool to see,” said Duff of Coolidge, and recalled a favourite memory of Coolidge on the set.

“My favourite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming ‘A Cinderella Story’ and talking about the omegas. My son actually started eating sushi when he was like 3 and had a similar moment, and I looked and I was like, ‘You’re just rubbing raw salmon on your face.’ And it’s, like, soft and he liked it, then it reminded me of her,” she shared.

“She’s just everything,” Duff added. “She’s always been a lovely human being, but I’m really proud to see her moment. I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage. It’s so dope.”