Paulina Porizkova gives goddess energy while on her vacation in Quintana Roo, México.

The former supermodel uploaded a sultry video to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 27, of her effortlessly sashaying her killer physique across the seashore amongst the ocean’s waves in a patterned bikini.

While playfully tossing her hair, the 57-year-old dawned a magnetic smile as she strutted towards the camera in her beachy Instagram video.

Porizkova made a light quip at herself in the caption, writing: “I was trying to walk out of the water all swinging hips and sexy, but was undercut by the currents, waves and dips in the sand. Oh, and my hip arthritis. 😂”

The legendary model further shared how much she “appreciates” her body as she nears her birthday.

“I will be turning 58 soon, and couldn’t appreciate my body more. It takes a lot of work, especially with the janky hips.”

The model explained how her workout regimen has positively impacted her outlook lately.

“Staying in shape takes much more time and effort, but it allows me to fully inhabit this shell I was given at birth, something I took for granted most of my life.”

The comment section fluttered with support, with many users praising the model’s authenticity.

“You’re so lovable with your vulnerability. ❤️” complimented one user.

“You’re still such a babe, Paulina. Own it!!! 😀♥️♥️♥️” wrote another.