Anoushka Shankar will be performing at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony on Sunday.

Shankar is nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Global Music Performance, for “Udhero Na.”

Taking to her social media account, Shankar posted a poster in which she disclosed that she is “thrilled” to be playing with the amazing Arooj Aftab on their nominated song.

Shankar also revealed that this is her third time performing for the Grammys.

“This, crazily, will be my third time performing for the Grammys whilst I wait to hear the results of my 8th and 9th Grammy nominations! 🤯🙈😅,” she wrote.

Shankar posted a video talking about the news and said, “I just got two Grammy nominations! For Between Us, my album and my dear friend Arooj Aftab’s song ‘Udhero Na’. These are my eighth and ninth nominations. Thank you so much!”