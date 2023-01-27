Click to share this via email

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is not looking forward to the “Barbarella” remake.

In a recent profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the 85-year-old actress discussed her feelings, or lack thereof, towards the remake of the 60s cult classic.

When asked what she thinks of the remake, which stars “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney, Fonda responded: “I try not to.”

“Because I worry about what it’s going to be,” continued the icon. “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to.”

Jane FondaBarbarella – 1968. Photo: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fonda explained how her ideas for “Barbarella” could have been more “feminist” than the beloved film’s final product.

“But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

There have been numerous attempts to launch a “Barbarella” remake in the last couple of years, and Sony has recently decided to take the plunge after announcing the decision last year.

Fans can watch Fonda work her movie magic in “80 For Brady,” which premieres in theatres on Feb. 3, alongside an all-star cast featuring Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.