Sam Smith says their collab with Ed Sheeran was a long time in the works.

The artist’s new album Gloria is filled with star-studded names like Canadian Jessie Reyez and Kim Petras, but the track “Who We Love” with Sheeran took work to come together.

“It was beautiful. We’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve always wanted to work on a piece of music together. And this happened just so naturally,” said Smith on the team-up.

“I love the record so much and he is such a dear special person to me, and to share something like this – it’s the end of the album and everything feels so perfect about it. I love it,” they added.

Of course, the “Unholy” singer had equal praise for their other collaborators, calling Reyez “incredible”.

“She’s incredible and she created a safe space for me. Like, there’s a lot of rooms that I’ve written songs and I’ve always been with guys and being in the room with her, she lets me talk about things and takes me to places lyrically that I haven’t felt I’ve had permission to go,” they praised. “And it’s really beautiful. She champions me and I hope that I do so for her because she’s sensational.”

