Coldplay is adding some dates to the upcoming North American leg of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

The part of the tour, which began in March 2022, extended until the fall, concluding with the band’s headlining set at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival.

The tour will ramp up again in March, kicking off with a six-night stint in Sao Paolo, Brazil before heading to Europe and then North America; the Brazil dates had to be rescheduled when frontman Chris Martin fell will with a lung infection after the Rock in Rio fest.

The band took to Instagram to announce that demand has been so high on some West Coast dates that second shows have been added for scheduled stops in Vancouver (Sept. 23), San Diego (Sept. 28) and Los Angeles (Oct. 1), with tickets set to go on sale Monday, Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, fans don’t have to wait that long to see the band in action, with Coldplay returning to “Saturday Night Live” as musical guest for an upcoming episode.

Coldplay can be seen on the Feb. 4 episode, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global., when “The Mandalorian”/”The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal makes his hosting debut.