There’s no marriage too short in Jon Peters’ world.

In a new interview with Variety on the occasion of her documentary “Pamela, a love story”, Pamela Anderson looks back at her extremely brief marriage to legendary Hollywood mogul Jon Peters.

Back in 2020, the two got married just before the COVID pandemic hit, though they only stayed married for 12 days.

“He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death,” Anderson says of Peters

In fact, Anderson and Peters have a long history, dating back to 1989, when they first met at the Playboy Mansion.

At the time, Anderson had fallen for director Mario Van Peebles, who she ended up dating. But while she didn’t date Peters at the time, he did shower her with gifts like clothes, cars and jewelry.

She even ended up living at Peters’ Bel Air estate, and all the while, the actress says he never made a move on her.

But according to Peters, despite only ever being married for such a short time, the 77-year-old is still planning on leaving her something when he is gone.

“I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will,” he says. “And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”