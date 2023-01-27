“Tomb Raider” is coming to the small screen.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is penning a new TV adaptation of the video game series for Amazon.

The project, which said to be in development, is part of Waller-Bridges’ overall deal with Amazon, which she renewed this week, and will also see her adapting Claudia Lux’s book Sign Here as a series.

Waller-Bridge will not star in the “Tomb Raider” TV series, which is just the latest adaptation, following the Angelina Jolie-starring 2001 film and its sequel, as well as the 2018 film starring Alicia Vikander as the iconic Lara Croft.

The character has also been voiced in a Netflix anime series by Hayler Atwell, and in the video games by Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes and Minnie Driver.

Waller-Bridge also created the hit series “Killing Eve”, had a screenplay credit on the James Bond film “No Time to Die”, and will be starring this year alongside Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.