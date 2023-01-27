The campaign to get Andrea Riseborough an Oscar is under scrutiny.

Only days after the “To Leslie” star stunned everyone by nabbing a nomination for Best Actress, the Academy announced that they are reviewing this year’s Oscar campaigns.

The move comes after the grassroots campaign to recognize Riseborough got attention from awards race watchers leading up to her surprise nomination on Tuesday.

Unlike traditional campaigns, which are run by distributors with big spending, support for the actress’ performance as a troubled alcoholic came from her fellow actors, with some like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow hosting screenings for awards voters.

But it appears the unusual campaign strategy has come under scrutiny from the Academy, which released a statement announcing that it will be conducting a review into its politics surrounding campaigning.

“It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process,” they told People. “We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.”

They added, “We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”