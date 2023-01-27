Click to share this via email

Before music’s biggest night, the leading lights of music world will be handing out awards.

Just hours before the 2023 Grammys go on the air, the Recording Academy will be hosting the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of the year’s awards are handed out.

The event, which will be available to stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET, is being co-hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian and singer Randy Rainbow.

Opening the show, Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul and more surprise performers will take the stage for a performance.

Also performing during the show will be current nominees Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar and Carlos Vives.

Presenters will include current nominees Babyface, DOMi & JD BECK, Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and more.

More performers will also be announced ahead of the show, along with Randy Rainbow’s co-host.

The 2023 Grammys will follow the Premiere Ceremony, airing at 8 p.m. ET.