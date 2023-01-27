Jane Fonda is getting honest about her relationships with women.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 85-year-old “80 for Brady” star opens up about not having any women friends until her 30s.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda Admits She Was ‘Completely Starstruck’ Meeting Tom Brady

“I saw women as weak,” Fonda said. “From a very early age, I always thought, ‘I’ve got to hitch my wagon to a man.’”

It was during her time as an anti-Vietnam War activist that she me other women who were very different from the types she’d met at her girls schools.

“By opening myself to feminism and to women’s friendships, I’ve become a much healthier person,” she said. “It’s taught me to not be afraid of vulnerability, not be afraid to ask for help, even though it’s really hard for me to do that.”

READ MORE: Jane Fonda Is Not Looking Forward To ‘Barbarella’ Remake: ‘I Worry About What It’s Going To Be’

Fonda also talked about the movement for women in Hollywood in the five years since Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses were reported publicly.

“I was hoping that it would matter, and it did,” she said.

The actress continued, “A lot of people in the beginning thought [#MeToo] went too far, canceling and all that kind of thing. All movements do in the beginning. They all do. They can’t be perfect out of the box. But it has emboldened women to speak. I honestly don’t know if it’s caused men to think twice. I really don’t.”