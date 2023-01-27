Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus just topped herself.

A week after the singer broke Spotify’s all-time record for most streams in a single week with her hit “Flowers”, the song broke it’s own record for a second week in a row.

Spotify shared the news on Twitter, announcing that on January 26, Cyrus had beat the recorder she had set herself on January 19.

Cyrus released “Flowers”, the first single from her next album Endless Summer Vacation, on January 12, and it quickly began tearing up the charts.

In its first week, the song became Cyrus’ second to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, after her 2013 smash “Wrecking Ball”.

A music video was also released accompanying the single, featuring Cyrus walking in a gold gown through the Hollywood Hills, dancing in lingerie and performing on a rooftop.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available March 10.