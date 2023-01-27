Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter.

On Friday, the actress shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring a throwback selfie with her daughter Apple Martin and a heartfelt caption.

READ MORE: Apple Martin Turns Heads At Paris Fashion Week With Striking Resemblance To Mom Gwyneth Paltrow

“Still trying to get used to it💔,” she wrote.

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The caption is a reference to the fact that the 18-year-old is now living away from home for the first time, going to college in New York.

Earlier this week, Apple made a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she posed in classic Chanel at the label’s runway show.

Many remarked on her resemblance to her mother, both sharing long straight hair with a centre part.

READ MORE: Apple Martin Wants Her Style To Be ‘A Mix of Classic ’90s And Cool Grandpa’

Apple also spoke with Vogue after the show about her own sense of style.

“I can’t say that I am super trendy,” she said. “I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis. The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”

Paltrow also shares 16-year-old son Moses with Chris Martin.