Marie Kondo has become the go-to expert for decluttering one’s home, thanks to her Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”.

During a recent webinar promoting her new book, Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life, Kondo admitted that since welcoming her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara, she’s taken on something of a “do as I say not as I do” approach when it comes to her own home.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she explained in Japanese through an interpreter, as reported by the Washington Post.

Having three young children, she said, has given her a different perspective that’s led her to allow her standards to slide a bit.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” Kondo explained.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me,” Kondo added. “Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”