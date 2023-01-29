Alan Cumming has returned a honour bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the “Good Wife” star took to Instagram to reveal that he sent back his Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal, and explained why.

“Today is my 58th birthday and I want to tell you about something I recently did for myself. I returned my OBE,” he wrote.

“Fourteen years ago, I was incredibly grateful to receive it in the 2009 Queen’s birthday honours list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA’. Back then the Defence of Marriage Act ensured that same sex couples couldn’t get married or enjoy the same basic legal rights as straight people, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell ensured that openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people were barred from serving in the military. (Incidentally both these policies were instituted by the Clinton administration),” Cumming shared.

“This is the statement I made at the time: ‘I am really shocked and delighted to receive this honour. I am especially happy to be honoured for my activism as much as for my work. The fight for equality for the LGBT community in the US is something I am very passionate about, and I see this honour as encouragement to go on fighting for what I believe is right and for what I take for granted as a UK citizen. Thank you to the Queen and those who make up her Birthday honours list for bringing attention to the inaction of the US government on this issue. It makes me very proud to be British, and galvanized as an American,'” he continued.

However, he noted, the recent passing of the Queen and and increased scrutiny of royals’ forbears accumulating wealth via slavery and other byproducts of colonialism made him ponder what exactly it meant to be a Officer of the British Empire.

“The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes,” he explained.

“Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire),” added Cumming.

“So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place,” he concluded. “I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again. Happy birthday to me!”

Cumming shared more details of his decision to return his OBE when he spoke to People on the red carpet of the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which he hosted.

“I mean, first of all, I didn’t ever expect so much attention about it,” said Cumming, admitting he wasn’t expecting such an “incredible” reaction to his news.

“It’s been really positive. People really understood why it’s complicated, it’s complex, it’s not a black or white thing,” he continued.

“I tried to say that in my statement, and people have really responded to that,” he added. “I think times are changing and things change, and you change how you feel about something.”

Having returned his medal, Cumming finds himself in good company.

Others who have returned or declined a British honour — which also includes knighthood and damehood, MBE (member of the British Empire) and CBE (commander of the British Empire) — include actors Michael Sheen and Jim Broadbent, rock icons John Lennon and Davide Bowie, director Ken Loach and poet Benjamin Zephaniah.