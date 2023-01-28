Katy Perry once had the opportunity to collaborate with Billie Eilish — and decided to pass.

It’s a decision Perry still regrets, and opened up about how she was offered the chance to work with the then-unknown Eilish on her single “Ocean Eyes”, which ended up becoming her debut single.

“[Someone] sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records],” Perry recalled during a Q&A with fans during a concert event with 102.7 KIIS FM.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Compares ‘American Idol’ Contestant Emyrson Flora To Billie Eilish

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring,’” Perry recalled.

“Big mistake,” she admitted. “Huge mistake.”

Video of Perry’s revelation wound up being shared on TikTok, something she anticipated when she joked,

Perry, knowing she messed up considering the global success Eilish has gone on to achieve, quipped: “Don’t let this hit the internet.”