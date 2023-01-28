Sarah Michelle Gellar has returned to her supernatural TV roots in “Wolf Pack”, the new Paramount+ series about teenagers caught up in a wildfire who become wounded by a strange creature, leading them to become werewolves.

An intriguing fan theory has emerged about Gellar’s character, mysterious arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, positing that she’s actually Buffy Summers, who has taken on a new identity but will eventually be revealed as the Slayer.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Gellar offered her response to the notion that her new role is actually an update of her “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” character.

“That’s really funny. I like it. I’m down for it,” Gellar said before shooting down the theory.

“No, I can tell you that one is not the case,” she declared. “That is not what you will find out, but that’s funny.”

However, after dismissing the idea, she added cryptically, “Wouldn’t it be funny if you just found out, [‘Wolf Pack’] season two is just Buffy?” she joked. “It’s all a ruse.”