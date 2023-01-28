Kate Middleton has some exciting news on the horizon.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a brief video teasing a new project, Shaping Us.

“Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood,” reads caption accompanying the clip, in which the princess’s hands are seen opening a book, with the opening page featuring a man’s photo.

“What shapes us?” she writes before turning the pages to reveal more photos, of parents with young children.

“Our early childhood shapes the adults we become,” she then writes.

The future queen hinted at her upcoming plans earlier in the week when she met with the recently formed advisory group for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle, including experts in neuroscience, psychology, perinatal psychiatry and policy development.

“I am really excited for next week — there is lots coming out,” she told the group of eight experts, reported Hello!.

The princess launched the foundation in 2021, in order to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”