Conor McGregor is grateful to be alive after being hit by a car while cycling in Ireland.

The controversial UFC fighter shared a photo of his bicycle lying on a small country road.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote in the caption, having apparently emerged from the accident unscathed.

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time,” he continued.

McGregor continued by crediting his athletic training for preventing him from suffering a more serious injury.

“Thank you wrestling and judo also,” he added. “Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. 🙏”

McGregor also shared two videos in the post, the first of which features the driver of the vehicle that struck him.

“I could have been dead there,” McGregor says as the driver can be heard apologizing.

In the second video, the driver — named Nick — is seen driving McGregor home, his bicycle in the back.

“All good man, all good,” says McGregor.