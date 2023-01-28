Shakira appears to be moving on from her ex husband Gerard Piqué and seemingly wants everyone to know.

Just one day after Piqué, 35, made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, Instagram official, the “Girl Like Me” singer, 45, shared a cryptic message on her own Instagram account.

The caption of her Spanish-written post translates to “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!,” which is a lyric from her and DJ Bizarrap’s new song “BZRP Music Session #53”.

Appearing to shade Piqué and Marti, the post includes a video of Shakira dancing to the upbeat track.

Following the song’s January 11 release, Shakira also shared a post revealing that the single made Spotify’s top 50 most played songs, globally, writing: “Here’s to all the women teaching me how to make sweet lemonade when life gives you those sour a** lemons.”

“BZRP Music Session #53” also features the lyrics “Good luck with my so-called replacement / I don’t even know what happened / You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognize you / I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

After the release date, Piqué appeared to mock the last line in the lyrics above, stating on Twitch that he’d made a deal with Casio to sponsor his project King’s League.

The former FC Barcelona player even spoke about partnering with the electronics brand at a recent press conference. However, Casio has yet to confirm or deny the reported partnership, but, they did comment on the brand’s mention in Shakira and DJ Bizarrap’s new song.

On the same day the track came out, the company’s education division tweeted: “Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song. CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are for life #Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger.”

Piqué and Marti confirmed their romance back in August 2022 after they were spotted cozying up to one another at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain, two months after Shakira and the pro athlete split in June 2022.