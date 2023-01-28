Click to share this via email

Having welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, what does Katharine McPhee think about having more?

McPhee discussed the topic during her Friday appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, telling fellow “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson that she’d love to expand her family.

“I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” divulged McPhee, who gave birth to the couple’s 23-month-old son in 2020.

“We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so,” McPhee shared.

“I love being a mom, I really love it,” she added.

Meanwhile, in another portion of the interview McPhee showed off her surprisingly accurate impression of Céline Dion, with whom Foster has worked extensively over the years.