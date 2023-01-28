Jennifer Coolidge can currently be seen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the Prine Video comedy “Shotgun Wedding”, and in a new interview discusses her own experience attending real-life weddings.

Joined by co-star Steve Coulter (who plays her character’s husband in the film), she was asked by Olivia Marks of Hits Radio about the “the “craziest wedding” she’d ever attended.

“I think the best wedding I’ve ever went to was… I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish,” she recalled.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Hijacks Jennifer Lopez’s Phone In Hilarious Social Media Takeover

According to Coolidge, the nuptials were held in “a beautiful Malibu canyon,” where she and the other guests spent the evening square dancing.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding. I’ve gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that … it was just the most unique, natural wedding,” she said, before revealing the identities of the bride and groom.

“This is the cool part of the story — it was two people that [had] known each other for a really long time that married,” she shared. “They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married … their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas.”

READ MORE: Josh Duhamel On Having Jennifer Coolidge Play His Mom In ‘Shotgun Wedding’: ‘You Never Know What She’s Going To Do On Camera’

Coulter was stunned by the revelation, as he is apparently also friendly with the couple. “You know Patrick and Maggie? We have to talk,” he said.

“I’ll never forget that wedding,” added Coolidge. “A family of deer showed up while they were doing the nuptials [and] stood in the background. It was the most romantic thing I’ve ever been to.”