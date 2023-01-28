Selena Gomez has responded to fan concerns regarding her shaky hands.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old singer posted a TikTok of her skincare routine that led to questions about her health in the comments section.

“I shake because of my medication of lupus,” Gomez replied to a fan comment on Jan. 25.

“Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro,” she added, referring to the caption of her video.

The original clip sees Gomez removing makeup using different products, such as washing her face with a towel.

“PSA I got most of these products free,” she captioned the video. “I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m talking about.”

Ever since the “Back To You” singer was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, she’s been vocal about her experience with the autoimmune disease. Gomez provided a raw and emotional in-depth look at her struggle living with lupus in her 2022 documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”.

“I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” Gomez says in tears while speaking about a flare up she had in 2020 involving bad joint pain.

“In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything.”

This isn’t the first time that Gomez’s fans have noticed her shaky hands, nor is it the first time the singer has addressed her “weak hands,” something she previously clarified on her cooking show “Selena + Chef”.

“Sorry I have very weak hands. I have lupus,” she said on a past episode featuring her grandfather.