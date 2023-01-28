Kanye West is now a suspect in a battery investigation.

The rapper’s involvement in the case comes after he got into a heated altercation with a photographer on Friday.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, a visibly upset West accuses a woman of following him. As she continued to record the Donda rapper, things began to escalate.

“Stop with your cameras,” Ye demands in the clip.

The woman then shouts, “You’re a celebrity!,” which seemingly makes West even more upset, prompting him to aggressively grab the woman’s phone and throw it onto the street.

West then walks back to his SUV where his wife Bianca Censori was waiting inside the vehicle. The incident occurred near the Sports Academy in the California city of Thousand Oaks, where West’s daughter North had a scheduled basketball game.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. but, by the time they arrived, West had already left. A law enforcement source told TMZ that the rapper had been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after deputies reported the crime based on video evidence they were provided with from the incident.

It’s unclear whether or not the woman, whose identify remains unknown, is a professional photographer.

Earlier this week, West and Censori were spotted shopping at a Balenciaga store, the same brand that severed ties with Ye following his antisemitic remarks.