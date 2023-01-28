Julie Bowen is taking a chance on Harry Styles.

The “Modern Family” alum, 52, appeared to send a direct message, in person, to the singer while attending his “Love On Tour” stop in Inglewood, California on Thursday. The actress entered the concert venue with an attention-grabbing sign, which she later showed off on Instagram.

In a clip posted to her account, Bowen is seen in the audience holding a red and pink heart-shaped sign wrapped in string lights that reads: “Harry I’m old.”

But, there’s more to it.

The “Horrible Bosses” star then turns the homemade sign around revealing the second half of her message: “But I know what I’m doing.”

Bowen captioned the hilarious Instagram reel, “I’m here! HARRY!”

While attending the show, Bowen was in for a real treat. The actress was at the same concert where Styles, 28, split his leather pants in half while performing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”.

This isn’t the first time Bowen’s admitted her infatuation with the global phenomenon.

Last January, the Emmy award winner revealed she’s retiring from dating, unless Styles becomes single, while chatting with guest host Adam DeVine on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, shortly after she attended his “Fine Line” tour.

Now that Styles actually is single, following his split from Olivia Wilde, maybe Bowen has a higher chance of scoring a date with the One Direction alum.

Bowen was previously married to Scott Phillips, whom she shares sons Oliver McLanahan, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav with. The two wed in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2018.