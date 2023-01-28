Megan Fox is debuting her new hairstyle.
The “Transformers” alum switched things up as she chopped off her long black locks for a fresh shoulder-length bob.
Fox, who’s kept her hair relatively long for the majority of her career, unveiled her new look in a series of photos shared to her Instagram Story.
In a selfie shared on Friday, the actress poses for the camera, showing off her much shorter, layered hair.
READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of His Proposal to Megan Fox
Megan fox’s new hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/RfmN7N5UWi
— babies art (@BabiesArt_) January 28, 2023
The 36-year-old’s new ombre hairstyle features darker shades at her roots then lightens into a blonder shade towards the bottom. Fox also rocks new bangs.
In another snapshot, the “Till Death” star put her toned figure on full display capturing her body in a tiny orange bikini from the chest down.
On Saturday, Fox took to Instagram again but, this time, she showed off a different angle of her hairstyle.
READ MORE: Megan Fox Claps Back At Comment Mistaking Her Tattoo For Unshaved Bikini Line
READ MORE: Mila Kunis Has The Ultimate Reaction After Being Asked To Sign A Megan Fox Poster
She followed up with a video of her new bob featuring a futuristic filter that sees her mouth turn laser blue, alongside the caption, “But can you guess why.” Fox seems to be referring to her upcoming sci-fi thriller “Subservience” which is currently filming in Bulgaria.