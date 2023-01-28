Click to share this via email

Megan Fox is debuting her new hairstyle.

The “Transformers” alum switched things up as she chopped off her long black locks for a fresh shoulder-length bob.

Fox, who’s kept her hair relatively long for the majority of her career, unveiled her new look in a series of photos shared to her Instagram Story.

In a selfie shared on Friday, the actress poses for the camera, showing off her much shorter, layered hair.

The 36-year-old’s new ombre hairstyle features darker shades at her roots then lightens into a blonder shade towards the bottom. Fox also rocks new bangs.

In another snapshot, the “Till Death” star put her toned figure on full display capturing her body in a tiny orange bikini from the chest down.

On Saturday, Fox took to Instagram again but, this time, she showed off a different angle of her hairstyle.

Megan Fox — Photo: Instagram/ MeganFox

She followed up with a video of her new bob featuring a futuristic filter that sees her mouth turn laser blue, alongside the caption, “But can you guess why.” Fox seems to be referring to her upcoming sci-fi thriller “Subservience” which is currently filming in Bulgaria.