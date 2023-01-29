“Top Gun: Maverick” has been honoured as Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, with Alan Cumming serving as host.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the 1986 original, accepted the award from the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).

“I’ve produced over 50 movies and more than 2,000 hours of television but there was one question that everybody kept asking, ‘Will there ever be another ‘Top Gun?'” Bruckheimer said in his speech, as reported by Variety. “After almost four decades, all the pieces fell into place and we finally released the much anticipated sequel just when everybody seemed to need it the most.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Another highlight came when “Elvis” star Austin Butler delivered a touching introduction for Best Director winner Baz Luhrmann. “No matter what the subject is, his intent is to create art for audiences of all ages to enjoy together,” Butler said. “The stories are specific, and his messages are universal.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award, presented to her by Brian Tyree Henry.

“At the end of the day, what I love most about grownups is that we are more alike than different – grownups suit up and show up each day, regardless of the way our cards were dealt,” said Curtis in her acceptance speech. “It’s the beauty of grownups and I’m honoured to be considered one because it’s a badge of honour that I wear proudly on my face, on my body, in my mind and in my soul and I’m grateful for AARP tonight for this beautiful recognition.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

“We are delighted to celebrate and honour these talented filmmakers, that made the 50-plus audience excited to stream the best that TV has to offer, or go back to the theatres and enjoy movies once again,” said Heather Nawrocki, vice president of AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. “The older audience loves to be entertained, and this year’s awardees do not disappoint!”

The complete list of the Movies for Grownups Awards winners follows:

Career Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Best Supporting Actress: Judith Ivey (“Women Talking”)

Best Supporting Actor: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans”)

Best Director: Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Best Screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro (“Living”)

Best Ensemble: “She Said”

Best Intergenerational: “Till”

Best Time Capsule: “Elvis”

Best Grownup Love Story: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Best Documentary: “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

Best Foreign Film: “The Quiet Girl “(Ireland)

Best Actress (TV): Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Best TV Series: “The Old Man”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: “Black Bird”