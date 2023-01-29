“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues to dominate the box office, maintaining the No. 1 spot for the seventh consecutive week.

To date, the long-awaited sequel has brought in $620 million at the domestic box office and $2.117 billion globally, breaking the record previously held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.071 billion) to become the fourth-highest grossing movie in Hollywood history.

The only movies that have made more in worldwide ticket sales are: “Avatar” ($2.92 billion) in first place, “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.7 billion) at second, and “Titanic” ($2.19 billion) at third.

This puts director James Cameron in the uniquely unmatched position of having directed three of the four top-grossing films of all time.

Meanwhile, the success of the second “Avatar” film means that Cameron will be making good on his plans for more sequels.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” he said during an appearance on “Who’s Talking with Chris Wallace”. “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years.”