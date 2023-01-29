There have been numerous straight-to-video sequels of “Tremors”, but fans have long been clamouring for one that brings the original’s star, Kevin Bacon, back into the fold.

A Twitter user recently commented on a scene in the new trailer for the upcoming “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in which a giant wormlike creature erupts from the earth, much like the Graboids in the 1990 creature feature.

In the tweet, the user noted that the trailer made them “REALLY want to see a new TREAMORS [sic] movie that isn’t direct to dvd,” and urged Bacon to “make this happen.”

Bacon responded with a tweet of his own, writing, “I’m just waiting for the call…”

I’m just waiting for the call…🪱 https://t.co/5H3zOB7IHw — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 27, 2023

Back in 2018, Bacon confirmed that he had signed on for a new “Tremors” series for the Syfy network, which had unfortunately not been picked up after a pilot was shot.

A leaked morsel for you #Tremors fans https://t.co/VG3TNucqqe — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 11, 2018

Bacon isn’t the only star of the original who’d be down for a reboot.

Reba McEntire, who made her acting debut as gun-toting Heather in “Tremors”, told Esquire in 2020 that she’d love to return to the franchise.

“You bet,” she told the magazine. “How fun would that be?”