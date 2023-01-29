Annie Wersching, known for her roles in TV series including 24, Bosch and Timeless, has died of cancer at age 45.

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the sad news in a statement issued to Deadline.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” Full wrote.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’“ he concluded.

Wersching had an extensive list of film and television credits, including portraying Amelia Joffe on 80 episodes of “General Hospital” in 2007.

Her most recent roles were in “Star Trek: Picard” and “The Rookie”, both of which she took on after her cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Jon Cassar, director and producer of “24” — on which she memorably played FBI agent Renee Walker — also paid tribute. “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count,” Cassar said in a statement. “Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Wersching is survived by her husband and three sons, aged 12, 9 and 4.

A GoFundMe has been launched in support of Wersching’s family.