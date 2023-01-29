Drake (R) with his mother Sandi Graham pose on the red carpet at the 2011 Juno Awards at the Air Canada Centre on March 27, 2011 in Toronto

Drake is paying tribute to his mother on her milestone 75th birthday.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the “God’s Plan” rapper shared several photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“75 years Thank you mom for the 9 months you carried me through… all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you carry but you…love to you,” he wrote, signing off with “Kalonji.”

Accompanying the caption are a trio of photos, with the first featuring Drake’s five-year-old son Adonis helping his grandmother blow out the candles on her cake.

A second photo features Drake and Adonis striking a pose together, while a third features, Drake, Adonis and Sandi with Drake’s father, her ex-husband Dennis Graham.

Fans of reggae artist Sizzla will have picked up on the fact that Drake’s caption quotes his song “Thank You Mama”; Kalonji is the Jamaican singer’s last name.