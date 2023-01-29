Click to share this via email

Phoebe Dynevor will not return as Daphne for “Bridgerton” season 3.

The actress confirmed the news when asked about her character’s future on the hit Netflix show.

“Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future,” she told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

“But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” she added.

“Bridgerton” season 3 is currently in production in the U.K.

The new episodes will focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).