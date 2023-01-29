Roseanne Barr is readying a comedy comeback for Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the first teaser for the upcoming special — titled “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” — will be airing during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 15-second ad — which can be seen here — Roseanne steps up to a microphone onstage and asks, “Has anybody else been fired recently?” before laughing maniacally

The special will debut on Fox Nation on Feb. 13, and marks her first comedy special since 2006; in conjunction with the special, Fox Nation will also be debuting an inside look at the controversial comedian titled “Who Is Roseanne Barr?”.

Barr made a brief return to the spotlight in 2018 when her iconic sitcom “Roseanne” was revived for ABC, registering record-breaking ratings.

However, the network cancelled the show after Barr issued a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that was condemned as racist; ABC subsequently resurrected the show, but fired Barr.

Renamed “The Conners”, the new spinoff killed off Barr’s character, focusing on the other members of the beloved sitcom family.