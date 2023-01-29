Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zachary Levi has been accused of being anti-vax, following his reaction to a Tweet about Pfizer.

The “Shazam!” star replied to a Tweet by Lyndon Wood, who asked … “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

READ MORE: ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Defends New DC Studios Heads: ‘Give Them Time To Make Something Special’

“Hardcore agree,” wrote the actor.

READ MORE: ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: Zachary Levi Is In An All Out War

Some fans suggested that the comment might indicate that Levi is anti-vax, since Pfizer is one of the companies that produced a COVID vaccine.

Levi later shared a link to a 2009 settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for fraudulent marketing.

Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023

“Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” he wrote.