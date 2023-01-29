Zachary Levi has been accused of being anti-vax, following his reaction to a Tweet about Pfizer.
The “Shazam!” star replied to a Tweet by Lyndon Wood, who asked … “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”
Hardcore agree. 😐 https://t.co/goeEf5UQ5s
— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023
“Hardcore agree,” wrote the actor.
Some fans suggested that the comment might indicate that Levi is anti-vax, since Pfizer is one of the companies that produced a COVID vaccine.
Levi later shared a link to a 2009 settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for fraudulent marketing.
Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl
— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023
“Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” he wrote.