Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday bash in style! The beloved media mogul rang in her 69th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded party that included a lot of her famous friends.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday — the day of Oprah’s actual birthday — to share some pictures from the stylish festivities that she snapped alongside the TV icon.

“Happy Birthday @oprah,” Kim wrote. “[Sharon Stone] said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!”

Instagram Story @kimkardashian

Kim also shared a photo of Oprah’s beautiful two-tiered birthday cake with long elegant candles and covered in a cascade of decorative orange and red flower adornments.

Instagram Story @kimkardashian

On Sunday, the birthday girl shared a message to her fans in which she contemplated the nature of birthdays and reflected on her own past year.

“Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy. This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better,” Oprah wrote in a post on her website. “As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I’ve spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I’ve grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”