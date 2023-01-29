Clare Crawley is opening up about a wedding planning mishap. The former “Bachelorette” took to her Instagram Story Saturday where she shared that her wedding dress had been stolen.

“I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it’s supposed to happen, regardless of if it looks good or it looks bad or it’s what I want or not what I want,” wrote Crawley, who announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October.

“I trust to the depths of my soul that everything is for a reason. And we might not know what that reason looks like right now, but it works out. So let me tell you what happened,” she continued.

“When [my fiancé] Ryan Dawkins and I got back from Hawaii at the beginning of this week, my car had been broken into while we were gone. And guess what was in the car? Keep in mind my wedding is very soon,” the reality star reminded her followers before sharing the shocking news.

“My wedding dress was in my car! It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it. And my wedding dress was taken,” Crawley revealed. “In the moment, I was like ‘Ughhhhh, what do I do?’ And I thought, ‘It’s okay. It’s about the moment and what we’re celebrating. I can wear anything, and I’ll be happy that we’re getting married.'”

Instead of letting the incident put a damper on her upcoming nuptials, Crawley shared that she returned to the bridal shop where she purchased the dress to see if there was anything that could be done.

“Basically, within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting,” she said.