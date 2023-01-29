Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are joining forces for an upcoming body-swap comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will come from Amazon Studios, with Max Barbakow acting as writer and director.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Admits Her ‘Mind Is Blown’ When Ancestry Show Reveals She’s Not Who She Thought She Was

Aniston and Roberts will also act as producers on the film.

The announcement comes following the box-office success of “Ticket to Paradise”, which Roberts starred in alongside George Clooney.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Celebrates Twin Children’s 18th Birthday With Throwback Photo

Meanwhile, Aniston has been busy shooting season 3 of “The Morning Show”.