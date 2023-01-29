Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin!
The “Stillwater” star, 26, is officially married, after exchanging vows with long-time love Ira Kunyansky.
Breslin took to Instagram to announce the happy news on Sunday, Jan. 29.
“Ya girl got married,” she wrote, while sharing a photo of her wedding and engagement rings.
Kunyansky also announced the news on his own Instagram page.
Posting a photograph of his new bride, he wrote, “Love my other second half.”
The couple announced their engagement in February 2022.
Breslin and Kunyansky first started dating in 2017.