Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin!

The “Stillwater” star, 26, is officially married, after exchanging vows with long-time love Ira Kunyansky.

Breslin took to Instagram to announce the happy news on Sunday, Jan. 29.

“Ya girl got married,” she wrote, while sharing a photo of her wedding and engagement rings.

Kunyansky also announced the news on his own Instagram page.

Posting a photograph of his new bride, he wrote, “Love my other second half.”

The couple announced their engagement in February 2022.

Breslin and Kunyansky first started dating in 2017.