Hot off her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Gwendoline Christie is looking back on her most iconic styles.

In a video for Vogue, the “Wednesday” and “Game of Thrones” star breaks down 10 of her looks and opens up about embracing her uniqueness throughout her career and her fashion sense.

READ MORE: ‘The Sandman’: First Look At Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer Unveiled At DC FanDome

Reflecting on her career as an actor before her breakout role as Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy series, Christie recalls, “I’d been told, just simply because I was a tall woman with somewhat unusual looks, that I would probably never work on screen.”

But her “Game of Thrones” character presented a “huge breakthrough” for her, she said, “I had to take my hair away. I had to acknowledge my height, my strength, my size, my androgyny and, also, my vulnerability.”

Landing that big role didn’t stop Christie from worrying that she still wouldn’t have an easy time getting cast in future projects.

“I was very concerned at that point about being cast-able. I was concerned that maybe I wasn’t being considered for roles because I was just too unconventional and maybe I should make more effort to fit in,” she says.

“And then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to make any effort to fit in. I’m gonna work really hard and do my best to be good at my job. I’m gonna honour who I am and every single freakish thing about me,'” Christie added.

READ MORE: Gwendoline Christie Shares The Idea She ‘Pushed’ For Her ‘Wednesday’ Character, Says It’s The First Time She ‘Felt Beautiful On Screen’

Gwendoline Christie walks the runway for the Tomo Koizumi fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Marc Jacobs Madison on February 8, 2019 – Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

At the Tomo Koizumi fall 2019 show at New York Fashion Week, Christie ended up taking full advantage of her height to make an impact, wearing a wildly colourful look called “the Queen.”

The actress felt accepted by the fashion industry immediately, though that didn’t quite extend to Hollywood.

“It took a long time for me to feel embraced by the acting industry,” Christie explained. “But the fashion industry did embrace me for everything about me that society said didn’t work. For everything about my loudness as a person, my opinions, my sense of humor, my desire to change and transform and simultaneously demand to take up space with the body that I was born into.”

She added, “The fashion industry told me that they love me.”