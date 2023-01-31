Click to share this via email

Actor Adama Niane has passed away at age 56.

The French star appeared in the 2021 Netflix series “Lupin” and the 2019 film “Get In”.

A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Niane’s “Lupin” co-star Omar Sy paid tribute on social media after news of his death emerged online.

“I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy posted, translated from French, Deadline reported. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.”

J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer.

Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. pic.twitter.com/aGdhYMf4gG — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 29, 2023

“Get In” director Olivier Abbou also shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“It is with immense sadness that I learned of the passing of Adam Niane, with whom I had the pleasure of working on the 2 seasons of ‘Maroni’ and ‘Fury’,” he posted in French.

Abbou added, “We haven’t left each other for 4 years, sharing intense human and artistic adventures at the end of the world, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon and even Lille (that is! ). He was engaged, lit, whole, talented, powerful. He was my hero, a friend, and an accomplice. Go in peace.”

Niane most recently starred in the 2022 TV mini series “L’île aux 30 cercueils”.