Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The stars were out for the Anastasia anniversary.

Over the weekend, businesswomen Anastasia Stare held a big 25th anniversary celebration for her beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. The night also served as a celebration of Winfrey’s 69th birthday.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey Says Fighting And Resisting Aging Is ‘Ridiculous’

Loads of stars attended the event, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, who all posted for selfies together on Instagram.

On her Instagram account, Sofia Vergara shared selfies that included Rita Wilson, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Sharon Stone and Alessandra Ambrosio.

READ MORE: Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Still Quite Caucasian’ Despite Diversity Advancements

Sharing photos from the event, Alba wrote on Instagram, “What a beautiful night celebrating the icon @anastasiasoare for building her incredible brand @anastasiabeverlyhills and paving the way for women to create brands and play by our own rules 💗✨👏🏽.”

The night briefly doubled as Oprah’s birthday celebration. Kardashian shared an Instagram Story selfie with the TV legend, writing, “Happy Birthday @oprah.”